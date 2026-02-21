- Following Tuesday's deadly avalanche, two skiers died Friday at Lake Tahoe in separate incidents at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Boulder Lodge. A 58-year-old man suffered a medical emergency on the Tamarack Trail, and a 33-year-old man was killed in a skiing accident on the Orion Trail. [KPIX]
- The city of Oakland approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will increase fines and punishments for sex traffickers and their customers. Fines for customers will range from $4,000–8,000 and $10,000–20,000 for traffickers, which will go toward educational programs and support services for survivors. [Bay Area News Group]
- Assemblymember Catherine Stefani of San Francisco is stepping in on behalf of retired SF firefighter Ken Jones who was recently denied coverage for a crucial cancer treatment by Blue Shield through the city’s health plan. Other lawmakers and advocates will be joining Stefani Monday in a meeting with Blue Shield to discuss creating a hotline that will allow firefighters in California who are insured by the company to expedite their appeals. [NBC Bay Area]
- On the heels of the historic teachers’ strike, the San Francisco Unified School District is expected to issue preliminary layoff notices for 42 educators and other staff, a decrease from 298 last year. [Chronicle]
- A family-owned educational toy company in Illinois named Learning Resources was the lead plaintiff in the court case that took down Trump’s tariffs in the Supreme Court Friday, which he called “unpatriotic.” [CBC]
- A new proposed state Senate bill would require insurance companies to guarantee coverage for homes that meet wildfire safety standards, and if they don’t comply, they’ll be removed from the state’s home and auto market for five years. [Southern California News Group]
- A celebration of life for Betty Reid Soskin, the oldest National Park Service ranger who died in December at 104, is scheduled to take place March 1 at Oakland’s Kaiser Center for the Arts. [Oaklandside]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist