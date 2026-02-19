The team attending the Los Angeles trial where Meta and YouTube execs are being tried for allegedly making their products more addictive to children to support CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed up, in the way of tech douches, wearing those Ray-Ban Meta glasses that double as video recording devices.

Calling it "an extraordinary misstep" by Meta, a tech podcaster named Jacob Ward, who attended the trial Wednesday, tells CBS News that the judge in case "upbraided the Meta team [for wearing the glasses] and said if you guys have recorded anything, you have to dispose of it or I will hold you in contempt."

Judge Carolyn Kuhl further admonished anyone in the courtroom from wearing any sort of AI glasses or using any sort of facial-recognition technology to identify jurors, CBS reports, adding, "This is very serious."

It's unclear why the Meta team came to court with the glasses, or if they recorded any of Zuckerberg's testimony. Meta would not comment to CBS News.

Recording devices of any kind are typically prohibited in Los Angeles County Superior Court, as CBS News reports, and a spokesperson for the county told CBS, "Judicial officers have the discretion to place limitations on video recording and photography in their courtroom."

Mark Zuckerberg was on the stand for much or all of the day on Wednesday, testifying about various evidence from internal documents at Facebook and Instagram about how company employees spoke about underage users.

Per the Associated Press, Zuck was questioned repeatedly by the plaintiff’s attorney, Mark Lanier, about Meta's age-verification systems, and at one point, Zuckerberg sounded frustrated and replied, "I don’t see why this is so complicated." Lanier also extensively questioned Zuckerberg about the cosmetic beauty filters that are available on Instagram, and their potential harms to teens.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri testified in the trial last week, and also reportedly answered questions about the cosmetic beauty filters.

The watershed case was brought on behalf of a 20-year-old plaintiff, identified only as KGM in court documents, who reportedly suffered mental health impacts from her use of social media. According to the suit, KGM began using YouTube "compulsively" at age 6, and began scrolling Instagram at age 9, and they argue that her use of both platforms contributed to her depression and suicidal ideation.

As the Associated Press notes, Meta's attorneys, in their opening statement, argued that while KGM may suffer from mental health issues, they woudl prove that her use of Instagram did not contribute to these.

The courtroom has been a dramatic scene at times, as NPR reported, with multiple sets of "bereaved parents [in the gallery] holding framed photos of their children who died after encountering harm on social media."

Snap and TikTok were also named in the suit, but both companies settled out of court before the trial began.

Separately, Meta is also on trial in New Mexico where the company stands accused of failing to prevent child sexual exploitation on its platforms.

The issue with the Ray-Bans on Wednesday will certainly not do any favors for Meta's part in the case.

"All Mark Zuckerberg accomplished with his testimony today was to prove yet again that he cannot be trusted, especially when it comes to kids’ safety," said Josh Golin, executive director of children's advocacy group Fairplay, speaking to the AP. "Under oath, Meta’s CEO testified that his company does not have an objective to increase users’ time spent on Instagram. But we know Zuckerberg and his fellow executives prevented Instagram from getting rid of features like visible like counts and plastic surgery filters — features that are by their very nature addictive."

Previously: Meta and YouTube Now On Trial Over Claims They Are Addicting Kids With ‘Digital Casinos’

Top image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to the Los Angeles Superior Court at United States Court House on February 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. A 20-year-old California woman sued Meta and YouTube accusing them of building addictive platforms causing harm to children. (Photo by Jill Connelly/Getty Images)