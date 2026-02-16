In snowy Tahoe, I-80 was temporarily closed in both directions Monday morning due to multiple spinouts, and rainy conditions aroung the Bay is leading to ponding and road closures as well.

I-80 was back open as of 1:30 pm Monday after being shut down for several hours in both directions in the Sierra. As snow continues to fall in the mountains, chain controls and lowered speed limits are in effect. Chains are required in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Nevada state line to 2.1 miles east of Baxter in Placer County.

As KCRA reports, chains are also required on Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Snow in the Sierra is expected to intensify Monday evening.

Monday afternoon, Caltrans also announced partial closures of some major roads in Sonoma County, including a section of Highway 12 from Watmaugh Road to the intersection with state Highway 121, due to minor flooding. Highway 121 was also closed from Fremont Drive to its intersection with Highway 12, and Caltrans expects the roads to remain closed until 5 am Wednesday.

We have not yet had any reports of significant flooding in San Francisco itself.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 3 pm Tuesday.

San Francisco will see intermittent downpours and light rain into the evening hours, with a break in the rain that will last until around 4 am. At that point, the rain picks up again just in time for post-holiday-weekend commutes.

