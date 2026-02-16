The body of a 22-year-old UC Berkeley graduate student who had reportedly been struggling with mental health issues was found by a dive team Saturday in Lake Anza, a reservoir in Tilden Regional Park.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old graduate student from India who was working toward a master’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering, was found dead on February 14 after being reported missing two days earlier. As the Daily Californian reports, Sreenivasaiah had last been seen on February 10.

Sreenivasaiah's roommate, Baneet Singh, wrote in a LinkedIn post that Sreenivasaiah had invited him to come along on a hike to Lake Anza a couple weeks earlier, on January 21, after struggles with his mental health — adding that he wanted this to be "a reminder to please reach out to your loved ones and make sure they’re okay."

Singh also said that in the last conversation he'd had with Sreenivasaiah, he had said he'd given up caring what people thought of him, and he'd just come back from class wearing a bathrobe.

Singh added, "I didn’t expect this from a friend who lived, ate, travelled, laughed and joked with me."

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed Sreenivasaiah's identity on Monday, and issued a statement saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest."

Singh also told the Daily Cal that he was working to help get Sreenivasaiah’s family an emergency visa to fly to the US.

As Bay Area News Group reports, divers with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery of the body at 2 pm Saturday, and a cause of death determination will be made by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the 988lifeline.org website, where chat is available.

