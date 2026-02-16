The elderly woman accused of killing a family of four with her vehicle two years ago in West Portal changed her plea Friday from not guilty to no contest, and the judge indicated that she was unlikely to get jail time.

80-year-old Mary Fong Lau was in court Friday in San Francisco, changing her plea to no contest in the March 2024 vehicle collision that killed a couple and their two small children in West Portal, as the Chronicle reports. The plea, while not admitting guilt, allows the court to treat them as if they were guilty and waives the right to a trial.

The plea comes after a January court appearance in which Lau and her attorney first sought to have the charges against her reduced.

Lau was charged in July 2024 with four counts of gross vehicuilar manslaughter for the deaths of 40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 38-year-old Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, their one-year-old son Joaquim Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, and their three-month-old son Cauê Ramos Pinto de Oliveira. Her Mercedes SUV sped up to 70 miles per hour into the family, who were waiting at a bus stop near the Muni light-rail station.

Per the Chronicle, Judge Bruce Chan indicated in court that, given Lau's age and lack of criminal record, he was unlikely to sentence her to any prison time, but family members of the slain couple spoke in court wishing that the sentence would include home confinement.

Chan reportedly said during the hearing that Lau is "going to spend the rest of her days living with the knowledge of the harm she has caused to others," and that time in the state prison system would likely kill her.

Denise Oliveira, the sister of Diego Oliveira, spoke to the judge, according to the Chronicle, saying, "It feels like we have no rights. I feel deeply disrespected by this process. It doesn’t feel like this is justice."

And supporters of Lau were reportedly jubillant outside the court when her attorney shared the good news.

The families of the victims continue to pursue a wrongful death case against Lau in civil court, though there is fear that they will not find complete justice there, either. Lau and her relatives have been accused over the last year by the families' attorney of seeking to shield her wealth and property from any court judgement, transferring ownership to limited liability companies and other family members.

They filed a separate suit last May against Lau over three properties, a house at 250 Crestlake Drive, another house at 155 Pixley Street, and a commercial building at 2969 Mission Street, which the attorney says have been improperly taken out of Lau's name.

The family continues to push for Lau to have her diver's license permanently revoked, and for her to have to serve "meaninful" community service. Her sentencing will occur at a later hearing date that has not been set.

