- Some of the heaviest rain in this storm system fell overnight and early Monday morning, with San Francisco getting upwards of two inches. The trajectory of the system shifted a bit to bring more rain to the city itself, and roads were expected to be slick this morning with perhaps another inch falling by 6 pm. [Chronicle / NWSBayArea]
- Inbound flights to SFO were delayed by an average of four hours Sunday night due to wind from the storm system. There were also around 15 flight cancellations on Sunday. [Chronicle]
- A Fremont police officer shot and injured a robbery suspect during a pursuit on Saturday. The suspect was part of a group being chased who were linked to a string of vehicle and residential burglaries around the Bay, police say, and the circumstances of the shooting have not been made public. [KTVU]
- The body of a person found in Bonny Doon on January 18 has been identified as 73-year-old Jeanne Burke, who went missing two months earlier. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office made the identification official on Saturday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Three people, including a firefighter, were injured and a dog died in a house fire in San Jose on Sunday afternoon. [KTVU]
- A Santa Rosa man was arrested on Valentine's Day for public masturbation and "intentionally contaminating vehicle door handles with bodily fluids," police say. [KRON4]
- We now know that Bad Bunny had a private party for family and friends after the Super Bowl at Macarena, a Spanish tapas restaurant in Palo Alto. [Chronicle]
Photo by David Syphers