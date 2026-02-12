San Francisco is seeing a rapid uptick in its homicide count so far in 2026, following a year with a historically low count. The latest killing occurred in the Tenderloin.

A male victim was found with a fatal gunshot wound Wednesday morning on Turk Street, near the entrance of Aunt Charlie's Lounge, a few doors in from Taylor Street. As Mission Local reports, police responded to the scene just before 9 am, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, after life-saving measures were attempted.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified. But police have made an arrest.

37-year-old Sefanaia Alatini of Oakland was reportedly arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The circumstances of the shooting have not been reported.

This is the second shooting in several days in San Francisco. A man was found fatally shot in the Rincon Hill area, near the Bay Bridge on-ramp, early Monday, in the hours after the Super Bowl. The Chronicle subsequently reported that the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Keonte Antonio Deshawn Woods, a rapper who resided in Solano County and who had a local presence in Richmond, rapping under the name Curnal.

With Wednesday's shooting in the Tenderloin, the city has now seen six homicides this year to date, during a period when, in 2025, we only had one homicide.

The city closed out 2025 with a historic low number of homicides not seen since the early 1950s, with just 28, and average of just over two per month.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.