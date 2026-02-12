We now have the early news about the first big fall restaurant opening on the books for San Francisco, and its a new, unnamed project from Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group.

While we know of some openings that been pushed back from being 2025 openings to mid-2026 openings, the restaurant news for the later part of the year hasn't really started rolling in yet. But that changes today with a reveal from Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group, better known as the team behind Trestle in North Beach, The Vault Steakhouse and Vault Garden, and the owners of 7 Adams. (They're also working on the stalled reopening of The Cliff House, whenever that ends up becoming a reality, perhaps later this year.)

They have not landed on a name for the spot yet, but the group revealed Thursday that they are working on a new spot at 185 Berry Street — across from Oracle Park, along Mission Creek Channel, in China Basin.

"We are thrilled to welcome our most ambitious project yet... an indoor-outdoor hybrid for everyone to enjoy," the group said on Instagram today.

A rendering of the new restaurant via Cass Calder Smith

Co-owner Ryan Cole describes the space to SFGate today, saying, "Because our space will be indoor-outdoor, if you’re sitting at a fire pit or you’re sitting at your table, you can literally see the Jumbotron in Oracle Park while looking at the water views."

And while there is no menu or set direction as of year, Cole says, "It’s not going to be over-the-top fine dining, but it’s going to be refined."

Hi Neighbor executive chef Jason Halverson is at work on the menu, while the design will be by architect Cass Calder Smith — who most recently designed The Matheson in Healdsburg, and previously designed SF spots like Perbacco, Rose Pistola, and Twenty Five Lusk.

According to a release, the new 4,400-square-foot space, which has not previously housed a restaurant, will include floor-to-ceiling retractable windows, a lounge, and reservable fire pits. A rendering shows the retractable windows and a lounge overlooking Mission Creek Channel.

Cole says the team is aiming for a September opening, and we may have more details — like the name — sometime soon.

