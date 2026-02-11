Another celebrity who was in town for the Super Bowl, retired Philadelphia Eagles center and soon-to-be brother-in-law of Taylor Swift Jason Kelce, did a "Beer Bucket List" video hitting multiple San Francisco landmarks.

It's not clear if this is a teaser for a longer video, or if this is the extent of it. (Call me unfamiliar with his oeuvre, but it doesn't look like Jason Kelce's YouTube channel has anything similar to this, though he does seem to enjoy beer.) But Jason Kelce, while in town for the Super Bowl, made a bunch of tourist stops including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Painted Ladies, the Full House house, the Tonga Room, the Grateful Dead house, and he rode a cable car. And at each "epic" stop he "cracked open a cold one" and yelled about something.

The video is just one minute long, so we only see very brief, seconds-long bits of each

Decided to make a list of places I’d like to drink a beer at in San Francisco, it was a good time! pic.twitter.com/lfImlNrHDu — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 10, 2026

As the Chronicle notes, Kelce also made a stop at Comstock Saloon in North Beach, where he shared a beer with "Emporer Norton," aka Joseph Amster — a very brief clip of which appears in the video.

His brother Travis Kelce, meanwhile, was spotted singing along to a remix of Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia" at Public Works, during the Tight Ends & Friends party there on Thursday. Travis Kelce's Tight End University, an annual convention/camp for tight ends, has bcome a big thing in the NFL, and they through their own party ahead of the Super Bowl.

Will we we be seeing a longer version of Jason Kelce's Beer Bucket List video about San Francisco at some point? We shall see.

