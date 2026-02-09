- Healthcare costs have been a key sticking point at the bargaining table for the SF teachers' union. Schools are closed today in SF for the first teachers' strike in the city in 47 years, and for some kids forced to stay home, it's like 2020 all over again. [New York Times]
- Yes, that was a real wedding that took place during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. The couple had invited Benito to their wedding, and he instead invited them to the Super Bowl. [Bay Area News Group]
- Perhaps sensing the political winds and knowing there won't likely be two Republicans in the race, Steve Hilton is now targeting Republican opponent Chad Bianco in the California governor's race. [Bay Area News Group]
- SF native Eileen Gu secured a silver medal (for China) in the women’s freeski slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. [NBC Bay Area]
- Dave Chappelle did a characteristically meandering set at the Chase Center over the weekend, lamenting the Trump era, and ending on, "Take care of each other and just wait this motherfucker out. It won’t be long." [Chronicle]
- A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell has made the outright overture now saying that if President Trump grants her clemency, Maxwell will clear his name of any wrongdoing. [CNN]
- Seattle Seahawks fans were were out in the streets celebrating the Super Bowl win in Seattle's Pioneer Square Sunday night, and their big championship celebration will be on Wednesday at Lumen Field. [TMZ]
