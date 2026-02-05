Local:
- Some people apparently didn’t want affordable housing for seniors at the former Mission-Bernal Big Lots, so they appealed the project at the Board of Supervisors, but the supes rejected their appeal. The appellants’ argument claimed the senior housing would reduce the size of a little-used adjacent private park, and the supervisors rejected the appeal unanimously. [48 Hills]
- We now know the identity of the formerly anonymous organizer of Saturday’s March for Billionaires, and it's AI startup founder Derik Kauffman. So obviously the guy is just trying to suck up to venture capitalists so he can get more of his projects funded? [Examiner]
- The Chronicle scoured reviews on Google Maps, Trip Advisor, and Yelp, and found that Levi’s Stadium has the worst aggregate reviews of any stadium that’s ever hosted a Super Bowl. “The facility is not a joyful ice cream sundae with a square of Ghirardelli chocolate on top like where the San Francisco Giants play,” the Chron’s Peter Hartlaub wrote in his own diss review,“It’s the Chipotle burrito bowl of sports stadiums. (With no guac).” [Chronicle]
National:
- Another bombshell Jeffrey Epstein revelation, as newly unearthed video shows that an unidentified person may have entered Epstein’s cell on the night of his suici– err, his death. [CBS News]
- Don’t threaten me with a good time! The Department of Homeland Security (and ICE) may get their own mini-government shutdown if Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on a standalone funding bill for the department. [AP News]
- The price of Bitcoin is now lower than when Trump took office, even though crypto bros all thought Trump would be their fabulously corrupt deregulatory savior. [NYTimes]
Video:
- Following the death of comic actor Catherine O’Hara, the Westminster Dog Show ran a tribute to her this weekend for her Best in Show performance, and of course TMZ got video footage of it. (It’s TMZ, so sorry for the pre-roll ad).
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist