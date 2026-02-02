A group claiming that “Vilifying billionaires is popular. Losing them is expensive” is holding a March for Billionaires in SF on Saturday, seemingly hoping to tap some silent majority that actually loves the billionaire class.

In the age of an affordability crisis for most of us, and corrupt crypto scams making the mega-rich even mega-richer, there has been a recent surge of interest in a proposed California billionaire tax that may or may not appear on a statewide 2026 California ballot measure. The measure has not made the ballot, nor has it even collected any signatures to do so. But a wild overreaction by several high-profile billionaires has bought this little-known proposed ballot measure a ton of free publicity, and early polling indicates that as things stand now, the billionaire tax would pass.



So at group of people who are apparently sympathetic to the “long-suffering” billionaire class is organizing a March for Billionaires this coming Saturday, as Mission Local reported over the weekend. From all appearances, this is not satire, but a real, organized march by those who would genuinely hate to see the billionaire class taxed at a higher rate.

“Most made their fortunes building companies that employ thousands and solve real problems. Their wealth is largely stock in those companies, not vaults of cash,” the March for Billionaires website declares. “The Billionaire Tax Act has already pushed the founders of Google to leave the state, taking their economic contributions with them. By taxing unrealized gains and voting shares, the act would make it difficult for founders to retain control of their startups.”

Bernie Sanders says that no one should be a billionaire. We say that *everyone* should be a billionaire. https://t.co/gRTun73nNy — March for Billionaires (@ProBillionaires) February 1, 2026

Mission Local managed to get a statement out of these (anonymous) March for Billionaires organizers, and they appear to be dead serious, and not ironic or sarcastic.

“We sincerely believe what we’re saying,” organizers told Mission Local. “We think most American billionaires have had greatly positive societal impacts, directly and indirectly. We support wealth creation and oppose rent-seeking/extraction, anticompetitive practices, and regulatory capture.”

They also claimed they were remaining anonymous because of “some threats” online, and insist they are not funded by billionaires or “outside groups.”

For what it’s worth, the March for Billionaires is scheduled for this Saturday, February 7 (the day before the Super Bowl) starting in Pac Heights’ Alta Plaza Park at 11 am, then proceeding down Fillmore Street, and supposedly ending with a 12:30 pm rally at Civic Center Plaza. We would think this is certain to attract more counterprotesters than actual marchers, but who knows, and we do imagine they’ll get a fair amount of media attention.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: Advocates pose as Monopoly men and wealthy DOGE supporters while protesting tax breaks for billionaires and the Republican tax plan, inside and outside the Ways & Means Full Committee Markup to advance the legislation in the Longworth House Office Building on May 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Stop Billionaires Tax Cuts Campaign)