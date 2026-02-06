- SF teachers and the SF Unified School District failed to reach any agreement Thursday night as a strike looms on Monday. Bargaining talks will continue Friday and Saturday. [Chronicle]
- An employee at a Novato bank branch and two accomplices were arrested in connection with several robberies that targeted customers of the bank who had just withdrawn money. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 39-year-old Hayward man has been arrested five years after being charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI in a July 2020 crash in Oakland that killed a passenger in his car. [Bay Area News Group]
- At a press event Thursday, Bad Bunny said he's grateful for all his recent accolades, and for being slected for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, about which he said, "It’s going to be a huge party." [KTVU]
- Rain and snow may come back into the weather picture for parts of California starting early next week, but it's not clear that the Bay Area will see much rain at first, and the forecast is fuzzy. [Chronicle]
- President Trump, true to form, just shared an extremely racist video on Truth Social depicting the Obamas as apes in a jungle, but it has now been removed and the White House is blaming a staffer for the post. [CNN]
- Actor and director Kristen Stewart has just bought a historic neighborhood movie theater in Los Angeles' Highland Park. [Hollywood Reporter]
Photo by Leo/Unsplash