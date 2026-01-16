San Francisco saw its first homicide of the new year Thursday night, with one person found fatally shot at the edge of Potrero Hill.

The shooting occurred around 9:42 pm, as Bay City News reports, near the intersection of 16th Street and San Bruno Avenue, beside the overpass of Highway 101.

Arriving officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, the SFPD said, but the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

No information has been made public about the victim, and no arrests have been made.

The SF Department of Emergency Management put out an alert Thursday night telling the public to avoid the area of 16th and San Bruno due to police activity, and it appears the investigation at the scene did not wrap up until early Friday morning, when the situation was deemed "resolved."

Halfway into January, this is the first homicide recorded in SF in 2026. Last year closed out with a record low number of homicides not seen since 1954.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.