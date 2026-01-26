Local:
- Jurors have convicted a 27-year-old man, Irvin Hernandez-Flores, in connection with the August 2022 shooting deaths of his father and stepmother in SF's Bret Harte neighborhood. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced the conviction Monday, saying his sentencing is scheduled for February 27.
- A large search effort is underway for a missing, at-risk, 73-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in Mill Valley, and who can not walk very fast due to a medical condition. [KRON4]
- While tech CEOs Andy Jassy, Tim Cook, Lisa Su were all in DC kissing the Trump ring over the weekend at a screening of that ridiculous Melania documentary, there was evidence of a growing Silicon Valley revolt over ICE's killing of a second person in Minneapolis, and the administration's general amorality. [New York Times]
- Coastal residents in Pacifica are currently in a legal limbo in which they are able to rent their homes on Airbnb and Vrbo while inland Pacifica residents can not, and it's causing some community strife. [Chronicle]
National:
- The death toll in the massive snowstorm that hit Sunday and Monday across the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast has risen to 22. Frigid cold temperatures are following the storm, and officials are warning about the potential for more deaths, particularly among the unhoused. [New York Times]
- In case you missed it, the Seattle Seahawks are heading to the Super Bowl, a week after trouncing the 49ers, and they will be duking it out with the New England Patriots. [CNN]
- Kanye West, also known as Ye, is apparently back on his meds, or on better meds, and is apologizing for all of his egregious antisemitism and other bizarre and offensive behavior in recent years, blaming an undiagnosed brain injury from years ago that triggered his bipolar disorder. [CBS News]
Video:
- The Grammy Awards are happening on Sunday. This Bay Area News Group music guy has some predictions. But here is Best New Artist nominee (and shoe-in?) Olivia Dean's official video, if you haven't seen it, for the '80s-inflected instant classic "Man I Need."