- The family of a 17-year-old girl found dead along a roadway Friday morning in Antioch is seeking answers about her death. The girl has been identified as Jeana Santos Flores, and she last sent a text to a family member at 9:30 pm Thursday. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco Fire Department conducted a water rescue this morning, pulling one person out of the Bay near the Embarcadero, but the exact location was not provided. [KRON4]
- A 28-year-old Vacaville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for a fatal shooting on Valentine's Day last year in which he killed a woman. [Bay Area News Group]
- Traffic has returned to San Francisco's urban core, and the city now has worse congestion than New York, according to a new report. [Chronicle]
- Noted Millennial hispter winery Scribe is expanding in Sonoma, buying a neighboring property where they have grown grapes for years. [Chronicle]
- Amazon is closing all of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh retail locations in order to concentrate on Whole Foods as its grocery business. [Associated Press]
- A new study finds that there have been around 1.8 million troop casualties in the Ukraine War, with 1.2 million of those being Russian troops. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist