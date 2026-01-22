We had to do a double-double take at Glassdoor’s new Best Places to Work 2026 list, as they ranked fast-food chain In-N-Out as a better place to work than the cushy, high-paid confines of Nvidia, Facebook, and Google.

If you had your choice between job offers from the Silicon Valley tech giants Nvidia, Google, and Facebook, with their massively lucrative stocks and lavish perks and salaries, or a job offer flipping burgers at a local In-N-Out, which offer would you take? According to the just-released Best Places to Work 2026 list from the employer review site Glassdoor, you would want to take that job flipping burgers at In-N-Out.

Yes, KTVU reports that Glassdoor’s new list of the best places to work in California ranks In-N-Out ahead of Nvidia, Apple, Facebook, and Google. And these are not corporate jobs at In-N-Out’s headquarters in Irvine, California, we’re talking crew jobs at In-N-Out, many of which are largely occupied by high school students.

Screenshot via Glassdoor

As seen above, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2026 list is not of the best places to work in California, it’s of the best places to work in the entire US. And In-N-Out does not come in at Number One nationally, that distinction belongs to Crew Car Wash, another odd choice, a car-wash chain that only exists in Indiana and Minnesota.

But In-N-Out is the top-ranked company that is based in California, and comes in at Number Two nationally, just ahead of Nvidia at Number Three nationally. And yes, Glassdoor knows they are ranking a burger joint ahead of the most lucrative tech companies on earth.

"By outranking Silicon Valley heavyweights like Nvidia, Google, and Apple, In-N-Out has signaled a major shift in the American workforce, where the perceived instability of the tech sector—marred by ‘forever layoffs’ and AI-driven anxiety—is being passed over for the stability and clear upward mobility of the service industry," as KTVU explains.

And hey, nothing against In-N-Out (except that the company is run by a right-wing lunatic nepo baby inheritee who pushes her anti-vaxx idiocy on the the public at large). In-N-Out pays well over $20 an hour even to starting employees, and store managers are routinely paid six-figure annual sums. Compare that to the stingy Shake Shack, who closed California stores in response to the state’s $20 fast food minimum wage law.

And maybe Glassdoor really has a point about In-N-Out being a better place to work than the Menlo Park Facebook headquarters. After all, Facebook just laid off another 1,000 employees after Mark Zuckerberg was dumb enough to blow $77 billion on the wildly unsuccessful Metaverse project.

Image: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA- MARCH 14: The In-N-Out Burger logo is displayed outside of one of their restaurants on March 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)