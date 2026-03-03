We heard a few weeks ago that Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were, for reasons we can only guess, seeking out a new home in Miami, and the deal reportedly closed on Monday.

As Bloomberg reports, the Zuckerberg-Chans have purchased some land and a partially constructed mansion in the gated community of Indian Creek, overlooking Biscayne Bay, for a record-breaking $170 million. The previous record-high price in Miami-Dade County was set in 2025 by developer Vlad Doronin, with the $120 million sale of his mansion on Star Island.

The property is at 7 Indian Creek Island Road, on the man-made island that has become known in the area as "Billionaire Bunker." Google Street View has, of course, not been allowed to map the area, but a satellite image shows an empty parcel of land at that address beside another enormous looking mansion. Per Bloomberg, the sellers were celebrity plastic surgeon Aaron Rollins and his wife, Marine, and some kind of construction has apparently occurred since this satellite image was taken.

A Google satellite image of Indian Creek.

The Zuckerberg-Chans have barely just finished construction on the controversial compound they've assembled out of multiple homes on a quiet block in Palo Alto, and they already own vacation homes in Hawaii and on Lake Tahoe. So this may just be a place to park some of Zuckerberg's $231 billion estimated net worth, or it may be a way for the family to declare themselves residents of Florida in the coming years, if, say, California passes that billionaire's tax.

Or, maybe they're planning to actually high-tail it out of Palo Alto for good, given that the city council has recently been getting more hostile to billionaire compounds like theirs. Might as well go where the billionaires are more welcome and all share a country club!

Indian Creek, the island, dates back to around 1900, when it was created out of earth dredged out of Biscayne Bay for drainage. Development there began in 1928, with a group of five men — Midwesterners Harold Metzing, Walter Briggs, Fred Todd, and Edwin Gould, along with John Brander of Virginia — purchased what was then mostly a mangrove swamp, and mapped out 41 waterfront home lots priced at $20,000 apiece wrapping around an 18-hole golf course.

Aerial view of the Indian Creek country club and golf course near Miami Beach in Miami on April 08, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The country club remains ultra-exclusive, with a $500,000 initiaition fee, and membership is reportedly mostly restricted to the 41 homeowners on the island.

Other billionaire residents of Indian Creek include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and former football player Tom Brady.

Previously: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan to Get Even Cozier With Trump Via Miami Mansion Purchase