Local:
- A big rig overturned on State Route 24 Thursday afternoon near the Caldecott Tunnel at about 4 pm, and as of press time, all westbound lanes are still closed. The overturned truck crashed into eight vehicles, one person was injured, and traffic is being diverted to nearby Highway 13. [KGO]
- Supervisor Matt Dorsey’s midnight curfew on SoMa liquor stores that will force them to close early got closer to becoming law today, as the SF Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee approved it to move forward. The curfew is temporary and would supposedly only remain in effect for 18 months, and here is a map of where the stores would have to close at midnight. The measure will now move to the full Board of Supervisors for a vote. [Mission Local]
- As a reminder, that loony right-wing, anti-abortion March for Life is back in SF this Saturday. “Thousands” are expected, it starts at 12:30 pm at Civic Center Plaza, and it makes its way up Market Street to the Embarcadero Plaza by 1:30 pm. [National Catholic Register]
National:
- That sale of TikTok to American investors that has been taking forever to get done appears to finally be happening, and the spoils are being split between Trump buddies Oracle, Michael Dell, Silver Lake, and some firm in the United Arab Emirates. [NY Times]
- ICE went and arrested a five-year-old child in Minneapolis today, shipping the kid thousands of miles away to a detention facility Texas, and this image of the poor kid in his blue knit hat being arrested by ICE is one of the most cruel and heartless sights of the Trump 2.0 era. [CNN]
- The stars of the hit homoerotic show Heated Rivalry have been named torch-bearers at the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony coming up on Friday, February 6. [Bay Area News Group]
Videos:
- Two videos today, because this is big news! As the Bay Lights are soon to return to the Bay Bridge, eagle-eyed Reddit users have captured videos of the new lights being tested out over the last couple nights, and those videos are seen below. So check out the bridge at night when you get a chance, because you might see more testing happening.
Bridge Lights Being Tested
byu/sappycrown insanfrancisco
Bay bridge lights testing!
byu/These_Professional41 insanfrancisco