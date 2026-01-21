The 10-day search for a man gone missing in Rohnert Park has come to a heartbreaking end, as the missing 29-year-old was found dead and submerged in a Tesla at the bottom of Bodega Bay, though foul play is not suspected.

29-year-old Rohnert Park resident Kale Gonick-Hallows, 29 went missing on January 5, last seen leaving his apartment and driving off into a storm. He was described as being in the midst of a mental health crisis, and disappeared driving a blue Model Y Tesla similar to the one seen below.



Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials distributed that vehicle’s license plate number to the public as the search dragged on for over a week. Local automated license plate readers identified the vehicle traveling west in Bodega and then north on Highway 1 in Bodega Bay.

Rohnert Park Police, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the California Highway Patrol, and California State Parks personnel all joined in the search, and on Friday, CAL FIRE officials found a disjointed piece of a Tesla lying near Schoolhouse Beach in Bodega Bay.

That was the 10th day of the search, and a Sonoma County Sheriff's Department's helicopter started a hovering mission over Bodega Bay. Divers hit the waters, and on Tuesday found Gonick-Hallows dead behind the wheel of the Tesla submerged at the bottom of Bodega Bay, according to KTVU.

“Through the identification process, the individual was confirmed to be Kale Gonick-Hallows,” the Rohnert Park Police Department said in a Tuesday press release. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Kale Gonick-Hallows during this difficult time.”

Bay Area News Group reports that “Authorities believe Kale Gonick-Hallows was involved in a crash near the north parking lot of Schoolhouse Beach,” and that “It likely occurred within the first few days he was missing.”

Per the News Group, Gonick-Hallows was a 2024 Sonoma State University psychology graduate who was in the process of applying for grad school programs to pursue a career as a psychotherapist.

If you are in crisis, dial the national Crisis and Suicide Lifeline at 988 on any phone, or text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.

