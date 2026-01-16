- A malnourished baby sea lion was rescued from a parking lot in Moutain View earlier this month, and is now being treated at the Marine Mammal Center. The pup, who's been named Babymac, is now eating solid food, and will hopefully make a full recovery and return to the wild. [Bay Area News Group]
- Governor Gavin Newsom's threats to withhold cities' homelessness funding if they don't take greater action against encampments appear to be ramping up once again. [CalMatters]
- Newsom was scheduled to appear in San Francisco today alongside Mayor Daniel Lurie to announce some new homelessness initiatives. [KRON4]
- CounterPulse, the Tenderloin nonprofit theater for dance and experimental performance, is in the midst of considerable turmoil over a budget shortfall and layoffs that impacted four unionized workers, who accuse the organization of refusing to bargain. [KQED]
- ICE's detainee population has reached a new record high of 73,000. [KPIX]
- Jerome Powell appears to have asserted significant political advantage in the last week over Trump, and the Fed chair looks to be nowhere near intimidated by the administration's threats of prosecution over a building renovation. [New York Times]
- Have you heard the theory that electromagnetic waves from a power plant near Levi's Stadium are to blame for all the 49ers' injuries? [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: Photo by Bill Hunnewell / The Marine Mammal Center