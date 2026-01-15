SF Mayor Daniel Lurie delivered his first State of the City address Thursday morning, concluding his first year in office and kicking off Year Two, calling 2025 one of the safest in city history.

Mayor Daniel Lurie gave his State of the City address Thursday from Rossi Playground on Lone Mountain, at the edge of the Inner Richmond — and it's notable because January doesn't always allow for official events to happen outdoors like this.

"In 12 months time, we have become known around the world as a city on the rise," Lurie said as he began his address. He also used an anecdote that we'll have to take his word on, from his first weeks in office, to illustrate his ethos of "You can't solve what you can't see."

"One morning, during my first few weeks in office, I approached man just off of Van Ness Avenue. He was clearly struggling with his addiction, and I asked him, 'Do you need some help?' And he replied, 'Mind your own business.'"

"In that moment for me, it kind of all clicked in," Lurie continued. "I looked back at him and I said, 'You are my business.' If you live here, if you work here, if you come to visit our great city, you are my business."

Lurie spoke of the 25% drop in crime across the city, saying this past year was one of the safest in San Francisco history — we previously noted that the homicide count for 2025 was the lowest in 71 years. And he cited the fact that applications for the SFPD are up by 50%.

"For the first time in five years, San Franciscans believe we are moving in the right direction," Lurie said. "That's not spin. That's not politics. That's people feeling we're making a difference in their everyday lives. People are proud to live here again, you can feel it. There's has never been a more exciting time to be a San Franciscan, and it's time to put our foot on the accelerator."

He added, "Our recovery is underway. The work now is to make it durable for everyone."

Lurie also looked ahead to the city being in the national and international spotlight in the coming months, with Superbowl 60 next month, the Giants-Yankees MLB opener in March, and the six World Cup matches coming to Santa Clara this summer.

"I have no doubt that our city will once again rise to the occasion, as the spotlight of the world shines on San Francisco," Lurie said.

As for the housing shortage that remains in the city, Lurie took a good chunk of the speech to promote his "Family Zoning" plan, promising that it will increase housing access while preserving small businesses, historic landmarks, rent-controlled buildings, the character of neighborhoods, etc.

Lurie also noted that during an economic upswing, as we're seeing, "Opportunity and stability must rise together for every resident and every neighborhood." He used the State of the City address to further tout his "Family Opportunity Agenda," announced in a release on Wednesday. The agenda includes a major expansion of child-care assistance, as well as a new pilot program that allows high school students to earn associates degrees and get industry certifications, potentially fast-tracking them into jobs as nurses, police officers, auto technicians, teachers, and more.

As Lurie said, "We’re committed to making San Francisco a place where families can stay, grow, and build their future."

You can watch the entire speech below.