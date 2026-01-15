As West Wing and Thirtysomething actor Timothy Busfield faces child molestation charges in New Mexico, a 25-year-old investigation has surfaced involving the actor at the regional theater he co-founded in Sacramento.

Emmy-winning actor turned television director Timothy Busfield, 68, has been facing some serious allegations out of New Mexico that he groomed and inappropriately touched two twin boys. And a court filing this week surfaced a 25-year-old investigation that occurred at Sacramento's B Street Theatre, which Busfield co-founded with his brother in 1992 — after they had previously launched a children's theater there.

The more recent allegations come from the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady, a four-season drama set in Las Vegas that has shot in New Mexico. Busfield has directed six episodes of the series between seasons two and four, and the allegations relate to twin boys who share the role of the main character's son — referred to in court pappers as VL and SL — a role that was recast in Season 4, the final season, reportedly because the twins had aged out of the role.

According to Busfield and the lead actress on the series, Elodie Yung, the mother of the twins had expressed anger about the role being recast, and had allegedly vowed to get revenge on Busfield — though, presumably, the decision was not only his, as he is one of a dozen executive producers and over a dozen directors who have worked on the series.

As Deadline reports, a "torpid" investigation was launched by Albuquerque police over a year ago after allegations made by the boys' mother that Busfield had inappropriately been tickling and kissing the heads of the boys on set. This then escalated in September when the mother re-contacted police, adding that one of her sons claimed Busfield had touched his genitals.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the 2001 internal investigation at the theater in Sacramento stemmed from an incident involving a 16-year-old girl who was auditioning or working at the theater. According to the girl's father, who contacted New Mexico authorities about the incident this week, Busfield allegedly kissed the girl and put a hand down her pants, and after the incident was reportedly, Busfield begged the family not to report it to police, promising to seek therapy. The girl's father, a therapist himself, agreed that this was the best course of action at the time.

The B Street Theatre confirmed that an internal investigation had taken place in 2001, and that Busfield has not been involved with the theater since 2001.

Deadline also reports on two other, additional sexual assault allegations for which Busfield was never charged, which apparently occurred in 1994 and 2012. The earlier incident involved a 17-year-old girl, and the later one a 28-year-old woman. In the 1994 case, Busfield reportedly was ordered to pay out $150,000 in legal fees following an unsucessful countersuit.

Busfield has adamently denied the new allegations, but entered no plea at a hearing in Albuquerque on Wednesday, per Deadline.

Busfield posted a video online before turning himself in, saying, "They’re all lies. I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated."

Busfield will remain in custody likely until a court hearing next week, after which he may make bail.

Top image: Melissa Gilbert and her husband Timothy Busfield attend the "Busfiled/Gilbert" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)