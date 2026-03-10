In a bit of fallout from the California congressional redistricting, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley just switched his affiliation to Independent, thinking maybe that will save his job in a gerrymandered, Democratic-leaning district.

Kevin Kiley is a California Republican in the US House of Representatives, and his District 3 represents nearly the entire California-Nevada border from the Tahoe area all the way down to Las Vegas. But his district is effectively being eliminated by all of the redistricting craziness happening this election cycle.

So maybe to stay in Congress with the new highly Democratic-leaning congressional districts, he can just claim he’s an independent and hope no one notices his voting record for the last two years?

That is exactly what Kevin Kiley is going to try to do. The Associated Press reports that he is Kiley is switching his affiliation to Independent in hopes of winning what will now be a largely Democratic Sixth District that will be centered in the Sacramento area. (He opted not to run against fellow Republican Tom McClintock in what will be a Republican stronghold district, post-redistricting.)

"I will be the sole Independent member of the House of Representatives," Kiley told Politico.

Technically true, but Kiley will only be an Independent in the sense that he calls himself one. He will still likely vote with the Trump agenda 100% of the time! But it does trim Speaker Kevin Johnson’s Republican parliamentary majority down to 217-214, which creates some technical problems for him.

As for Sacramento area voters, let's say that Kiley is not likely to be the favorite in his race.

Image: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA - MARCH 14: U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) listens during a discussion on “Battling Bidenomics” with members of the press at the Greenbrier Hotel on March 14, 2024 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. House Republicans are holding their “2024 House Republican Issues Conference,” also known as the annual House GOP retreat, in West Virginia from March 13-15. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)