A suspect was arrested in connection with multiple stabbings near the 16th and Mission BART Station Saturday, which sent three people to the hospital, two of them critically injured and the third with minor injuries.

As KGO reports, the stabbing occurred at 3030 16th Street a little before 5 pm Saturday, just down the block from the 16th Street Mission BART Station.

Per the Chronicle, three ambulances, a paramedic supervisor, and a fire engine were called to the scene. Police have not provided further details, including the identity of the suspect.

Report of Person With Knife at 16th Street BART Station @CitizenApp 2000 Mission St 4:58:04 PM PST

“Through the course of the investigation officers located the suspect and developed probable cause to arrest him,” the SFPD wrote in a statement to KRON4.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition after arriving at the hospital, as KTVU reports. The third victim's injuries were said to be minor.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any additional information by calling 415-575-4444 or texting a tip to TIP411 and beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Image: Citizen