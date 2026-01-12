- A U-Haul truck drove into a crowd of people demonstrating against the Iranian regime in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood on Sunday. Two people were treated for minor injuries, and the nature of the incident remained unclear, with the truck appearing to be part of the demonstration. [KPIX]
- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in East Oakland on Saturday. The shooting happened around 11:55 am near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Birch Street. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 92-year-old woman with dementia has gone missing in Novato, after last being seen leaving home Sunday night at 8 pm. [KRON4]
- Sensing a political liability, state Senator Scott Wiener has changed course and decided he will start calling Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide, after avoiding doing so for two years, as he continues launching his run for Congress. [Chronicle]
- Meta has named Dina Powell McCormick, a former Trump administration adviser and longtime finance executive, to be its new president and vice chairperson. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oral arguments are happening today in the West Virginia trans athlete case at the Supreme Court. [New York Times]
- Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, despite not really being a comedy, Sinners was largely snubbed, and the Golden Globes remain stupid. [Variety]
Photo by Michael Chang