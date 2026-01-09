The first batch of Burning Man 2026 tickets is set to go on sale soon, and they’ll cost about $25 more this year, but the event is adding the whole ‘buy now, pay later’ thing by offering this year’s tickets on payment plans.

SFist recalls many years when the occasion of Burning Man tickets going on sale would bring this town (and its internet connections) to a screeching halt. Yet in this day and age, it doesn’t seem to matter when Burning Man tickets go on sale or how early you buy them, because tickets have been incredibly easy to score because you can always buy them at the last minute, oftentimes at prices well below face value, because Burning Man simply does not sell out anymore.



Regardless, this whole dance is about to start again for 2026. The Burning Man Project announced this week the first Burning Man ticket sale of 2026 is coming up on February 4. While the Main Sale is still a ways off on April 29, 2026, this early-bird "Sunrise Sale” is where Burning Man will try to sell tickets at higher-tier prices of $975, $1,500, and $3,000, hoping that those more expensive tickets might subsidize people who are unable to pay that amount and who will need more affordable tickets.

Burning Man tickets are slightly more expensive this year. Last year's base-price ticket was $750, this year the base price is $775. But this structure still does not address a main gripe that Burners have with these more expensive tiered tickets, which is that nobody really buys tickets at the higher price, even if they are financially able. No one altruistically takes the higher-price tickets. Everyone just grabs the lowest-price ticket available because it’s sitting there, because why wouldn't you.

Another new option the Burning Man Project is offering this year is a payment plan on your Burning Man tickets. That is, you pay for part of the ticket now, and pay the rest of the price in a few months. But as seen above, organizers are being pretty vague about what these payment plan options are, simply saying that “During checkout, you’ll be offered the opportunity to pay for your order in installments.” So who knows how much you might save in the short run on this payment plan (or how much you might get gouged for several months down the road.)

Again, there are several more Burning Man ticket sales scheduled for the months to come, After next month's Sunrise Sale, the Main Sale is April 29. And in the months leading up to that, there are also lower-cost Ticket Aid, Resilience Program, and Stewards Sales. The official ticket resale platform known as the Secure Ticket Exchange Program opens on March 18, 2026.

And if you’re thinking this far ahead, Burning Man 2026 goes from Sunday, August 30, through Monday, September 7, 2026.

Image: Burning Man Project via Facebook