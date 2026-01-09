Local:
- There were 25 traffic deaths in 2025 compared to 43 in 2024, largely due to recent initiatives, including daylighting and speed cameras. Nineteen of last year’s deaths occurred on the city’s Vision Zero High Injury Network, and 16 of the 25 deaths were pedestrians. [SFGate]
- Instagram users reported receiving mysterious password reset messages Thursday and Friday, either due to a glitch or a recent data breach of over 17.5 million users. Users should ignore the emails and reset their passwords directly through Instagram — be sure to enable two-factor authentication. [Piunika Web/Malwarebytes]
- A person was fatally shot on the 5400 block of Coliseum Way near the Oakland Flea Market around Noon Friday, marking Oakland’s sixth homicide of 2026. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- A federal judge issued a temporary order preventing the Department of Health and Human Services from freezing $10 billion in social services funding to Democratic states, including California, New York, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado, as the White House claims the freeze was to protect against “fraud.” [CBS News]
- As part of a campaign to dismantle landmark school desegregation orders, which officials say place an “unfair burden” on school districts, the Trump administration and Louisiana Republicans won a motion to dismiss a 1967 lawsuit ordering the DeSoto Parish to end its racially segregated school system. [Associated Press]
- Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik debuted its latest cover Friday featuring an image of Trump with oil oozing out of his nose in the shape of a Hitler mustache and wearing a Venezuela flag pin. [Huffington Post]
Video of the Day:
Imagine being able to ride your bike through BART’s spooky 3.6 mile-long Transbay Tube. A lucky few workers got to do it during the construction of the tunnel 50 years ago. See the full-length version of this groovy ‘70s-era archival film on YouTube.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist