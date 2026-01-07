Local:
- Parts of the Bay Area are under what's called an "extreme cold watch" for Friday morning, when temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s. SF isn't part of the watch, but the new terminology, along with "extreme cold warnings" will replace freeze watches and freeze warnings for the winter months outside of the agricultural season. [Chronicle]
- An athletics coach at Elmhurst Middle School in Oakland was allegedly shot at last month by a relative or associate of a student's father after being accused by him of getting someone "jumped," just weeks after the killing of Laney College coach John Beam. [Bay Area News Group]
- The first candidate forum in the race for Nancy Pelosi's House seat is happening this evening, featuring candidates Scott Wiener, Connie Chan, and Saikat Chakrabarti, and you can tune in live here.
National:
- A 37-year-old mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this morning, in the latest incident of violence involving ICE. ICE is claiming the agent acted in self-defense, and the mayor of Minneapolis is calling this "bullshit." [KTVU]
- President Donald Trump is now retaliating against California for delaying the revocation of commercial driver's licenses for immigrant truckers by withholding $160 million in highway funds. The issue has been in heavy rotation on Fox News after an undocumented trucker made an illegal U-turn and killed three people in Florida last summer. [Associated Press]
- Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Rob and Michele Reiner who is accused of killing his parents, did not enter a plea today as expected, and his arraignment was postponed as his high-profile attorney withdrew as his counsel. Attorney Alan Jackson is stepping away, and a public defender is taking over the case. [CNN]
Video:
- In a marker of a good water year already, the spillway at Lake Oroville was opened early Monday to lower the water level in the massive reservoir, and the video below shows the mesmerizing footage of the spillway letting loose. [CA.gov]