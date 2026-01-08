San Mateo native and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady owns an expanding sports trading card shop chain called CardVault, and the chain is reportedly looking to open a retail store almost right next to the Giants’ Oracle Park.

It is well known around these parts that seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is from San Mateo, and went to San Mateo’s Junípero Serra High School. Now that he’s retired from his distinguished 23-year career in the NFL, Brady has gone on to become an extremely bad football announcer on the Fox network, where they are paying him $375 million over the course of his contract, a sum they handed him without first confirming whether he was any good at calling football games.

Yet Brady has other business pursuits these days (he was among those celebrities who got burned with failed crypto endorsements). And the Chronicle reports on a new Tom Brady venture that will be operating out of San Francisco, as per the Chron, a company that Tom Brady co-owns will be opening a sports trading card shop right by Oracle Park.

The company is called CardVault, though since Brady took a 50% ownership stake in the company in 2025, they are apparently now called CardVault by Tom Brady.

“Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be,” Brady said in a February 2025 press release when he bought that 50% share in the company. “This isn’t just about buying and selling cards; it’s about curating history, building community, turning fans into collectors, and giving them access to their own great moments in sports.”

The retail space is at 761 Third Street, and was most recently occupied by a sports apparel shop called Baseballisms. The Chron got this scoop by discovering that “An application for an illuminated wall sign advertising the business was filed with San Francisco Planning on Monday,” though CardVault officials confirmed their retail store plans to the Chronicle. There is no scheduled opening date for the shop yet.

According to CardVault’s website, they hope to “elevate the collecting experience” with “authenticity, education, and community with a retail format built for today’s fans.” I speak pretty fluent English, but I have no idea what any of that is supposed to mean. The location sounds promising, though, a block away from Oracle Park, and right across the street from a boozy Taco Bell Cantina.

