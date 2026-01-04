The driver of a stolen car crashed into Lightning's Boxing Club in Oakland early New Year’s Day after colliding with another car — sending two people to the hospital — then fleeing on foot. The estimated repair costs are between $50,000 and $1000,000.

As KTVU reports, a boxing ring used by heavyweight champion George Foreman in the 1980s sustained extensive damage after a car thief crashed into Lightning's Boxing Club on 5845 MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland at some point in the early hours Thursday morning. Kris Lopez, who co-owns the gym with his wife Denise Lopez, said the impact of the crash was forceful.

"It’s like an earthquake," Kris Lopez told KTVU. "The force knocked over the ring stairs and pushed the ring out of place."

Per KRON4, the Lopezes are raising funds for the repairs and staff payroll through GoFundMe, which was close to $10,000 Sunday morning. According to the fundraiser’s page, the boxing ring will need to be replaced.

Per KTVU, the gym has played a crucial role in supporting underserved youth in the community, some of whom have become professional boxers.

“Dear Oakland Community, we have given our all to this city for the better good—mentoring youth, creating positive members of society, and even producing the occasional boxing champion,” the fundraiser’s page states. “Your donation will help us continue this important work and keep our doors open for the next generation. Please give what you can so we can get back to saving the community and inspiring our youth through the sport of boxing!”

Per NBC Bay Area, the boxing club is temporarily relocating to Geoffrey's Inner Circle, a local nightclub and event space in Oakland's Black Arts and Business District, but the Lopezes hope to reopen as soon as possible.

"I just want to keep the boxers going," Kris Lopez told NBC Bay Area. "We have a nationally ranked amateur boxer, and of course my son and all the other kids who need this place to participate in something positive."

"I’ve had so many people tell me, your husband changed my life," Denise Lopez told KTVU. "That makes it worth doing."

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in the crash.

Image: GoFundMe