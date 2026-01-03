Finding Bay Area waterfalls and undisturbed mushroom rings, a self-guided tour of SF libraries, and a cavalcade of custards in San Jose. Plus, a new all-ages club in Richmond, the best view via SF’s public-private open spaces, and how artist Morisot was more than Manet’s muse.

A map for wandering

The San Francisco Public Library’s Explorer Map turns the city into a low-stakes scavenger hunt: visit all 27 branches, collect a sticker at each, and see how far curiosity will take you. Library patron Matt Spitz, who visited all 27 locations, described how the map makes you notice distance differently — some branches fit easily into a day, while others require intention and planning.

SFPL’s website includes staff recommendations for nearby places to stop while visiting each branch, and the library is offering a chance to win a grand prize for those who complete the quest. — SFPL, Matt Spitz

Above the workday

San Francisco’s privately owned public open spaces are easy to miss, tucked inside office buildings and marked by small signs, but they’re open to anyone who knows where to look. One spot that’s pretty easy to access is One Kearny, where an elevator ride leads to a compact rooftop terrace on the 11th floor.

The main draw at One Kearny is its spectacular view — Market Street unfolding below, rooftops stacked into the distance. The entrance is at 23 Geary Street, and visitors just need to let security know they’re heading to the public rooftop; there’s also a restroom key available at the front desk. — AllieEdition, SF Privately Owned Public Open Spaces

In close company

The Legion of Honor’s Manet & Morisot exhibition looks at the long artistic relationship between Édouard Manet and Berthe Morisot, pairing their paintings to show how closely their work developed over time. Moving chronologically, the show highlights shared subjects, recurring figures, and moments where one artist clearly responds to the other.

Curators also acknowledge the ambiguity of their personal connection without trying to resolve it, focusing instead on what can be seen on the canvas. The exhibition brings together loans from several museums and is now on view at the Legion of Honor. — KGO

Off the beaten block

A small all-ages venue called The Planetarium opened Thursday in the East Bay city of Richmond, with room for about 120 people and a calendar already filling up with lesser-known band names. Run by longtime DIY scene organizers, the space is geared toward local and touring acts still finding their footing, alongside performance art, comedy, film screenings, and monthly variety shows.

The founders describe it as a place where younger audiences can show up without alcohol shaping the room, and where stranger ideas are welcome on the bill. The Planetarium is located at 5327 Jacuzzi Street, with its January shows now underway. — Richmondside

Lunches made with care

Since 2017, Joy D’Ovidio has been assembling lunches for unhoused San Franciscans with the same care she once brought to specialty foods — soft brioche buns, ripe fruit, and ingredients chosen to be nourishing and easy to eat. What began the day after the 2016 election as a small act of resolve became A Meal with Dignity, a volunteer-run nonprofit operating out of her home.

The meals are intentionally restaurant-quality, funded by donations, and designed around the realities of life on the street, from dental health to portability. Volunteers distribute 30 to 150 lunches a month to people living outdoors and in RVs, primarily in the South of Market district. — KPIX

Small custards, long lines

A&M Patisserie is a San Jose pop-up turning the familiar egg tart into a rotating cast of flavors, from yuzu and pistachio to honey garlic and corn cheese. Started during lockdown by Alice Ngo and Minh Pham, the operation has grown into a fixture at makers’ markets, where long lines form around a banner listing 18 variations at a time.

The tarts sit between Portuguese pastel de nata, Macau-style egg tarts, and Cantonese dan tat — deeply flaky crusts, lighter custard, less sweetness — shaped by Pham’s bakery training and the flavors the pair grew up with. The menu changes as they test new ideas, with savory versions and a salted egg yolk tart planned around Lunar New Year, and regular appearances at SJMade fairs and other South Bay pop-ups. — KQED

Rings after rain

On Christmas morning, content creator Divya came across a rare sight on a forest hike: a full fairy ring of fly agaric mushrooms, glowing red against the wet ground. Divya explains that fairy rings are very delicate and take years to form, relying on consistent soil, undisturbed space, and just the right amount of rain to bloom at once.

Divya recommends places like Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park in Santa Cruz, Claremont Canyon in Berkeley, and the redwoods of Portola Valley near La Honda for potential sightings. — WeekendWanderersInc

Waterfall season

After the record-breaking King’s Tide and heavy rains, Bay Area waterfalls are sure to be at their most spectacular. Cataract Falls via Rock Spring on Mount Tamalpais offers a 6.5-mile loop with about 1,500 feet of elevation change, winding through shaded forest and past the Laurel Dell picnic area.

The trail passes multiple cascades and wooden bridges, making for plenty of scenic stops along the way. — OutdoorWiseLiving

