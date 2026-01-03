- President Trump said in a press conference Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured during a "large scale strike," and the US will temporarily take over the country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said criminal charges will be brought against Maduro stemming from an old indictment, and Rubio doesn’t anticipate “further action” in Venezuela. [CBS News]
- Officials announced Friday that a land surveyor found a human skull near Monterey, off Highway 1 and Viejo Road, earlier this week. The skull led investigators to the discovery of additional human remains, which are undergoing a forensic examination to identify the deceased. [NBC Bay Area]
- Participants aboard the “Rising Together” Rose Parade float on New Year’s Day, which paid tribute to the 19 victims killed in LA’s Altadena neighborhood during the Eaton Fire, were censored when a protest banner was pulled off their float. The banner urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate why Altadena residents weren’t evacuated during the wildfire and to hold Los Angeles County officials accountable for the lives lost. [Pasadena Now]
- Three men were fatally shot after a fight broke out in Oakland around 3 am Saturday morning inside a market on the 8400 block of International Boulevard; at least 12 customers were in the store at the time of the shootings. [Bay Area News Group]
- About 3,400 homes and businesses in SF’s Seacliff and Richmond District neighborhoods experienced yet another power outage Friday evening, lasting about 90 minutes, which officials say was related to maintenance work. [KPIX]
- Twelve people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mission Street and Onondaga Avenue in San Francisco’s Excelsior District Friday around 5:35 pm, four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and eight were treated at the scene. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two former employees of a local nonprofit, Kenisha Roach, 41, and Robert Lacy Jr., 47, are accused of stealing over $115,000 from San Francisco homeless shelter, Oasis Family Shelter, as part of a kickback scheme they carried out in 2022, involving the transfer of payments for maintenance work that was never completed. [KRON4]
