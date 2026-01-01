One person was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Daly City Thursday morning, and another occupant was reportedly trapped inside. Drivers were told to expect delays, as northbound lanes near Serramonte Boulevard were closed to traffic.

As KRON4 reports, the driver of a Honda CR-V was driving in the far left lane on northbound Interstate 280 in Daly City, north of Hickey Boulevard, around 11:11 am Thursday when he lost control and hit the shoulder embankment. The SUV then flipped over, and an older woman in the rear passenger seat who was ejected from the vehicle, died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Per KRON4, a second passenger, a younger female, was riding in the front passenger seat.

While KRON4 writes that the car landed on its wheels in the left lane, the Chronicle says the vehicle landed on its roof. Per the Chronicle, one of the occupants was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle at 11:15 am, according to CHP’s log.

Per KRON4, northbound I-280 near Serramonte Boulevard was closed while authorities investigated, and no estimated time was given for reopening.

Image: Still from Citizen footage