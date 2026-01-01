There was a baby boy born in San Leandro just a few minutes after midnight last night, making him likely to have been the Bay Area's first birth of 2026.

A baby boy whose name is not being made public was born at 12:03 am on January 1, 2026, at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center.

A baby girl was born just a few minutes later at the same hospital, at 12:07 am, and this appears to have been a very busy night for the obstetricians at Kaiser San Leandro indeed!

Said one new mother on Facebook, commenting on the news story about the first two babies, "So funny we were all in competition with each other [laughing through tears emoji] our little girl ended up coming at 11:58 pm on the 31st with the other two babies being within 10 minutes after. It was a busy night at Kaiser San Leandro!"

The boy and girl were the only two births at a Bay Area hospital in the first hour of the new year, as Bay City News reports, and NBC Bay Area has photos of both.

Other cities around the country are celebrating their first babies of 2026, including a little girl born in New York City right at the stroke of midnight.