- San Francisco firefighters tamped out a one-alarm fire overnight at an apartment building on the 800 block of Missouri Street. The fire began around 1 am, was confied to one building, and the SFFD says that no one was displaced. [SFFD/X]
- The suspect in the Mission Rock animal cruelty case on Monday, 46-year-old Charles Wentworth, has now been charged by the SF District Attorney's Office. Multiple witnesses say they saw Wentworth dragging his pit bull, named Smokey, by his leash and then violently lifting him in the air by the neck until he went limp. [KPIX]
- Rain brought a predictable damper to the NYE celebrations on the Embarcadero last night. [KPIX]
- Two people were found dead inside a home in Concord Wednesday morning in a reported "family disturbance," and one person is reportedly under arrest. [NBC Bay Area]
- A New Year's Eve fire at a Swiss Alpine ski resort bar called Le Constellation, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland spread rapidly through a crowd after possibly being sparked by a candle or sparkler in a Champagne bottle, and left dozens of people presumed dead. [Associated Press]
- A Japan Airlines flight from SFO to Tokyo's Narita Airport last week encountered severe turbulence that left a crew member with serious injuries. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry scored 26 points to help the Warriors beat the Hornets Wednesday 132-125, in his annual homecoming game in Charlotte. [KPIX]
Photo via SFFD/X