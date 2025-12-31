Airport officials claim it will not lead to significant travel delays, but we’ll see about that when SFO closes one of its runaways for repairs from late March until early October 2026.

Attention San Francisco International Airport travelers… your 2026 flights in and out of that airport will be affected by a six-month closure of one of SFO’s four runways, as reported by the air travel trade publication Aviation A2Z. The closure won’t start until March 2026, and airport officials are insisting this will not lead to serious travel delays.

The runway closing is technically called Runway 1R/19L, and it’s one of only four runways that SFO even has. The closure is expected to last between March 30, 2026, and October 2, 2026, and is intended to upgrade that runway’s pavement and operational systems.

Airport officials insist this will not lead to significant extra travel delays. Aviation A2Z reports that “the overall impact on passengers is expected to remain limited due to careful operational planning,” and that “airport authorities project that fewer than 10 percent of flights will experience delays, primarily during high-demand period.”

We’ll see how that turns out. This period does of course cover the peak summer travel months, and remember, SFO is also a main US hub for United Airlines and several other international carriers.

This is part of a reported $180 million renovation at SFO, which makes one wonder… what are they paving these runways with, gold? Actually, that price tag includes the renovation of all four SFO runways for modernization and upkeep purposes, and they’ve already renovated two of the runways. Aviation A2Z says the project involves “resurfacing the runway, upgrading adjacent taxiways, improving airfield lighting, and repainting runway markings,” and measures to “extend pavement life while supporting modern aircraft performance requirements.”

Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration is footing half the bill for all of these renovations.

Related: TSA Launches Expedited eGates at SFO, For Elite Travelers Who Hand Over Their Personal Data [SFist]

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Planes line up on the runway to depart from San Francisco International Airport on October 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. For a third straight day, flight delays are being seen across the country as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is experiencing continued airport staffing shortages due to the government shutdown. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)