Muni will be absolutely free on New Year's Eve for the 17th year in a row, and while BART will not be free, the BART system will let you catch trains almost up until (but not quite until) the 2 am last call at the bars.

We are slowly emerging from our “pajamas all day” holiday sloth state and thinking about putting on some real clothes, and maybe even a shower in the next day or two. So our thoughts turn to the glitz and glam of San Francisco New Year’s Eve, just three nights from now (though it is looking like a soggy one).

But do not even consider driving intoxicated Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, as Muni will be free on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, BART has extended its late-night New Year’s Eve service this year, so you can catch a BART train at almost (but not quite) 2 am.

HeadsUp: Ride #SFMuni for Free on #NewYearsEve from 8 p.m. Wed., 12/31, to 5 a.m. Thurs., 1/1.

➡️Please do not tag your @BayAreaClipper Card or activate your #MuniMobile ticket during the complementary period.

➡️For details on extra #NYE service, visit: https://t.co/vpjzHdEABp — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) December 28, 2025



For the 17th year in a row, Muni will be free on New Year’s Eve, starting at 8 pm on the night of December 31. That free service continues all the way until 5 am on the morning of Thursday, January 1, 2026. But do not tag your Clipper card or phone getting on the train or bus, or entering gates at a station, because you will be charged if you do that.

BART will not be free on New Year’s Eve, but that transit system will be running later, extended hours. The quick and simple explanation of when you can catch that final BART train of the night is to just look at the chart above and find the station you’ll be departing your party from. The chart shows when your last train is leaving.

East Bay riders needing to transfer lines (and that will be many East Bay riders) will want to be at MacArthur station for the big "grand meet” last train at 1:51 am, which will have timed transfers going every direction.

So you don’t get to enjoy last call at the bars if you’re taking BART, but you do get a train home option well after 1 am.

New Year's Eve is right around the corner! Remember, you no longer need a Clipper card to ride BART and other agencies.



Tap and Ride gives riders the option to pay for BART at the fare gates using contactless credit and debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. pic.twitter.com/dsLSzta2e1 — BART (@SFBART) December 26, 2025



There will be no late-night service to either SFO or the Oakland Airport stations.

As the Chronicle notes, the last BART train coming before 2 am is pretty weak sauce. Pre-pandemic, the last BART train on New Year’s Eve was at 3 am! But you’ll appreciate spending the night in your own comfy bed after your New Year’ Eve revelry, instead of on a cot at County Jail facing a DUI charge, and unlikely to get a hearing for your release until the morning of Monday, January 5, 2026.

Oh, and remember, your BART fares increase by 6.2% this Thursday, January 1.

Related: Muni Will Be Free on NYE (Don't Tag Your Clipper Card) [SFist]

Image: Bay bridge lighting and fireworks for championship game 50 in San Francisco, California, USA (Getty Images)