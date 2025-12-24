Local:

National:

  • Here’s a Christmas Eve news dump! Trump's Department of Justice now says they suddenly “discovered” a million more pages of Epstein files, despite the legal deadline for all documents being past, and this guaranteed more Epstein files for weeks to come. [NY Times]
  • ICE agents in Baltimore suburb Glen Burnie opened fire on a van and shot two people, with the agents claiming that the van was trying to run them over. Both people shot have non-life-threatening injuries. [AP News]
  • Pop star Nicki Minaj has gone full MAGA if you haven’t heard, then today deactivated her Instagram because people were giving her so much guff about it. [US Weekly]  

Video:

  • Whether you love or hate Christmas, you’re sure to see your spirit animal in this video of a songbird who knocks out a technically very impressive “Jingle Bells,” and a cantankerous little dog who wants absolutely nothing to do with this fucking bird’s shit.

Image: @SFCCM via Twitter