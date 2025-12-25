When a pit bull, nicknamed “Google,” was abandoned outside Google’s Sunnyvale office the morning of Christmas Eve and animal control was closed, Bay Area Reddit users came together to give it food and water and find it shelter with the help of Sunnyvale police.

As KRON4 reports, Reddit user Substantial_Train_23 posted to the Bay Area Reddit community Wednesday that the dog, which appeared to be a pit bull, had been found tied to a light pole in the parking lot of Google’s office in Sunnyvale. Google’s security personnel weren’t able to get in touch with Sunnyvale Animal Control and called the Sunnyvale Police Department instead.

Substantial_Train_23 said they pulled over to give the dog some food, which it ate without hesitation despite being skittish, and it appeared to have scars all over its face, per KRON4. “The dog looked soooo sad and was very skinny!” they added. “They seemed to be scared of me a little bit cuz they backed away when I approached standing up. The poor thing had a lot of scars on its face.”

Soon after, Cassandra Lopez, who’s the general manager of CityDog! Club, a dog boarding facility in Mountain View, and known as Goatfeetandweed on Reddit, chimed in, saying she had arrived on the scene and was helping Sunnyvale police find somewhere safe and warm for “Google” to stay. Per KRON4, Lopez said the scars indicate the dog came from a fighting background.

“Big, huge, massive shout out to you Reddit! Thank you for getting me to the right place at the right time,” said Lopez, per KRON4. “Sending good vibes to you all, happy holidays! From all of us at Citydog! Club in Mountain View.”

“Google” is now at Sunnyvale Animal Control and will be transferred to a local shelter for adoption.

Substantial_Train_23/Reddit