- Power has been fully restored to the remaining areas where it remained out on Monday, as PG&E announced early Tuesday. Power was back on for the final 3,800 customers as of 4:30 am, but now a major winter storm is incoming that could cause further outages. [KRON4]
- Those hardest hit by what was, for some, a three-day power outage were elderly and low-income residents of the Civic Center area, and Outer Richmond, especially those who depend on elevators. [KTVU / Mission Local]
- The power outage also had an outsize impact on small businesses, with fish markets and restaurants in the Sunset stocking up for Sunday's winter solstice celebrations or Dongzhi, and then having to dump spoiled inventory. [ABC 7]
- Traffic was severely snarled for hours on I-880 in Oakland on Monday after a big rig overturned in the southbound lanes just after 11 am. [KTVU]
- You may have noticed some big, spherical, concrete bollards along the sidewalks around Union Square, and these are to prevent the ram-and-smash-and-grab-style burglaries that the area saw — twice at the Dior store — in the last couple years involving cars smashing front windows of luxury boutiques. [Chronicle]
- The keyboardist and guitarist for the band Journey, Jonathan Cain, who released a song memorializing Charlie Kirk, went on "The 700 Club" talk show to discuss meeting Kirk, and praise him as "one of a kind." [Chronicle]
- Six San Francisco 49ers have been selected to play in this year's Pro Bowl games: tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, along with Luke Gifford, Kyle Juszczyk, Jon Weeks, and Trent Williams. [Associated Press]
Photo of PG&E trucks outside the War Memorial Opera House courtesy of PG&E