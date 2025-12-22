Local:
- The first candidate forum in the race for Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat has been scheduled for January 7 at UC Law San Francisco. State Senator Scott Wiener, SF Supervisor Connie Chan, and onetime AOC campaign staffer Saikat Chakrabarti will all be participating. [Bay Area Reporter]
- A pedestrian was killed on Highway 4 in Antioch Monday morning, apparently while fleeing from police. [KTVU]
- 23-year-old animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg has been freed from jail just weeks after her sentencing for stealing four chickens from a Petaluma farm — with the remainder of her 90-day sentence to be served via jail alternatives. [Chronicle]
National:
- 60 Minutes veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi says that CBS News pulled a segment she had reported for political reasons this past Sunday, and news editor Bari Weiss is to blame. The segment concerned Venezuelan men who have been deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador. [New York Times]
- One of the Jane Does in the Epstein Files says she was appalled to find her name unredacted in some of what the Department of Justice released today. [CNN]
- The DOJ appears to have released a falsified video of Jeffrey Epstein attempting suicide in his jail cell, a video that was never before said to exist, and now a link to it on the DOJ website has disappeared. [TMZ]
Video:
- Here's just a pre-pre-holiday dance break for you, courtesy of Cuban American choreographer Ricky Ubeda, and featuring the Vampire Weekend track "Sympathy."