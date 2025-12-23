Local:
- That gigantic Christmas Eve storm is now rolling in, and coastal areas could see wind gusts of as high as 75 MPH. Meanwhile, Tahoe ski resorts will see some much-needed snow, but driving to Tahoe right now is a very treacherous proposition. [Chronicle]
- Nobody won the Powerball drawing on Monday, so now Wednesday night’s Christmas Eve Powerball drawing will have a stunning $1.7 billion jackpot. That’s the fourth-largest prize in US Lottery history, as no one has hit the Powerball main prize now in 46 consecutive drawings. [KTVU]
- The official Christmas madness is now upon us, and KRON4 has a list of which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Their list is obviously all chain stores and big box stores, so you may want to see if your local corner store can just do the job. [KRON4]
National:
- The Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that blocked Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment in Chicago, in a massive setback for Trump, albeit a legal battle that took two whole months during which a lot of damage was done. [Associated Press]
- The Justice Department released another 30,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein files Tuesday, and they contain hundreds of references to Trump, plus two subpoenas that were delivered to Mar-a-Lago. [NY Times]
- That 60 Minutes story that Bari Weiss had spiked has turned up all over the internet (you can watch it here!), and it is likely getting a far larger audience now than it would have if it had just aired Sunday night with little fanfare. [CNN]
Video:
- In light of Barry Manilow’s lung cancer diagnosis and show cancellations, we are reminded that Barry’s music was the background music for the greatest Bay Area opening credits scene ever shot: Chevy Chase and Goldie Hawn in Foul Play (1978). You’ll first get the murder of the SF Archbishop, then you see Chevy Chase knock things over and fall, and then you get the glorious combination of Goldie Hawn driving down Highway 1 in a VW bug to the tune of Barry’s “Ready to Take a Chance Again.”
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist