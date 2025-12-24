- PG&E was warning customers across Northern California to prepare for power outages due to the current storm. The utility has activated its Emergency Operations Center as extreme high winds are likely to cause downed power lines. [KPIX]
- A developer is causing a stir in Stinson Beach after proposing a six-unit housing development on the site of the town's post office. [Chronicle]
- Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez continues to face pressure to resign after he reposted some "false flag" accusations on social media about the Bondi Beach Hannukkah shooting, suggesting Australian Jews had faked the event. [Bay Area News Group]
- Some student loan borrowers in default are going to start seeing their wages garnished as soon as January 7. [CBS News]
- A deceptively official-looking email went out to GrubHub users asking them to send Bitcoin and promising that it would be returned tenfold — but the email came from "b.grubhub.com" and it's a scam. [KRON4]
- In case you weren't aware, there's a queer wrestling night happening these days at Beaux on Thursdays called Lez Wrestle. [Chronicle]
- The Cal Bears are playing Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl this evening, with kickoff at 5 pm PT, in a matchup that dates back to 1935. [Bay Area News Group]