At a San Jose elementary school concert, school board trustee and teacher Brian Wheatley went off-book and sang an unapproved, old-timey Christmas parody mentioning guns, which he’s reportedly sung over the years. The school principal swiftly cut him off and sent out an apology.

As NBC Bay Area reports, families of students at San Jose Unified School District’s Reed Elementary received an email apologizing for a controversial song that was sung by Wheatley during the school’s winter concert program Friday. Principal Justin Ponzio wrote in the email that Wheatley had requested to sing a song that wasn’t on the schedule, which Pozio quickly deemed inappropriate upon hearing and jumped in.

“During the concert, which included eight classes, our Trustee requested to sing a song that was not part of the planned program,” Ponzio says in the email, per NBC Bay Area. “The song, which dates back to the 1940s, included references that were not appropriate for a young audience, including mention of a weapon. After approximately 30 seconds, I intervened and stopped the sing-along.”

"Our Trustee has acknowledged this lapse in judgment and has taken full responsibility for the impact of his actions,” the email continues.

"As a school community, we also recognize the importance of clear expectations and safeguards for school events,” Ponzio’s email concludes. “Moving forward, we will be more intentional and diligent in ensuring that all performances and remarks follow approved agendas and reflect our shared values, so that this does not happen again.”

Ponzio shared Wheatley’s apology, which assures families it will never happen again.

"I wanted to follow up with a direct and sincere apology for my lapse in judgement during the school sing-along,” Wheatley’s email states, per NBC Bay Area. “In an effort to bring levity and humor, I shared verses that were inappropriate, and I'm truly sorry for any disruption or distress this may have caused students, staff or families.”

"I take full responsibility for the impact of my actions,” he continues. “As a board member for the past seven years, I value the trust our school communities place in us and have deeply appreciated many positive moments we have shared at Reed events.”

“Please rest assured it will not happen again” Wheatley concludes. “Moving forward, I will be more deliberate and thoughtful in every school setting to ensure my actions reflect our shared commitment to student safety and well-being.”

Wheatley is currently running for re-election for the Trustee Area 4 seat.

Some parents from Reed Elementary discussed the matter on Reddit. The original poster said his five-year-old came home mentioning some old guy singing a parody of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” about a cowboy with a “big red gun.”

“My daughter came home from our last day before winter break and explained that an old man asked to sing a song at the holiday sing along today,” writes the OP, Huge_Lingonberry_140. “According to my daughter and the principals email, he took the microphone and started singing a parody of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer except the lyrics were about a cowboy with a big red gun, ‘turn and run’.”

“How did this guy get elected trustee and how do we get him out?” the OP concludes.

Redditor iamagrizzly responded saying the song in question was likely “Randolph the Red Gunned Cowboy.”

Another Redditor, CommunicationMany507, said they're a former student of Wheatley, who reportedly sang the song annually, including while carolling with students at local convalescent homes. They said the students loved it back in the day.

But times have changed, largely due to gun violence.

Image: Brian Wheatley Trustee