San Francisco’s new float will debut on January 1 at the 137th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena for the first time since 1978, but it falls flat with the omission of SF’s iconic rainbows, coming across as more of a tribute to local tourism than the actual city itself.

As KPIX reports, San Francisco’s new Rose Parade float, which is set to appear before a global audience on New Years Day, pays homage to several of the city’s landmarks, including a 24-foot Golden Gate Bridge, 8-foot Painted Ladies, a giant cable car, and Chinatown's Dragon Gate. According to San Francisco Travel Association's website, the idea behind the float was to capture the "spirit, color, and creativity that make San Francisco one of the world’s most beloved cities."

Per KTVU, SF Travel invited the public to help decorate the float at Union Square’s Winter Walk over the weekend. While the float is being built in Pasadena, sections were shipped to SF for the decorating event, including one of the Painted Ladies and the large "SF" letters, per KTVU.

Per Bay Area Reporter, SF Travel appears to have missed the mark with its intended goal of representing the “culture, diversity, and collaborative spirit that define our city,” as the absence of any rainbows makes the float feel very one-dimensional and dare we say, “basic.”

BAR is quick to point out that SF Travel is very LGBTQ-friendly, but the publication ponders why the sea lions at Pier 39 carry more weight than the historic Castro Theatre. At the very least, couldn’t the sea lions sport some “rainbow bandanas?” BAR asks.

Image: SF Travel/Facebook