- A hit-and-run crash in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood left one pedestrian dead Wednesday night. The crash happened on the 5500 block of Mission Street around 6:05 pm, and no details have been released. [KRON4]
- San Francisco officials are investigating allegations that a city HOT (Homelessness Outreach) team worker, or an imposter, has been selling RV parking permits to RV dwellers. One couple says they gave the guy $250 after he'd asked for $500. [Mission Local]
- After a bit of measurable rain Wednesday, the Bay Area just finished its longest November-December dry spell in 40 years. Thursday will be mostly dry, but Friday kicks off what could be eight straight days of intermittent rain, with lulls likely in between. [Chronicle]
- Trump gave a typically bombastic, 18-minute address on national television last night to deny that there was anything wrong with the economy, and to tell everyone the opposite of what they're seeing in terms of gas prices and unemployment. Also, rising healthcare premiums are the Democrats' fault. [NBC Bay Area]
- It only gets grosser every day!: Trump has completed the installation of a "Presidential Walk of Fame" at the White House in which plaques use his language and opinions to cast judgment on his predecessors, including calling Joe Biden "by far, the worst president in American history." [Associated Press]
- Meanwhile dozens of friends, employees, and former victims attest to the fact that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were best buds for at least a decade, and most of what they talked about was women and sex. [New York Times]
- Seth Rogen just announced a reboot of The Muppet Show with a special event airing February 4, with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. [Laughing Squid]
Photo by Elijah Hiett