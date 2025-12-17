Local:
- UCSF closed a deal today to buy 409 Illinois Street, the former Mission Bay headquarters of drug maker FibroGen, along with an adjacent building. The deal continues UCSF's strategic expansion in the neighborhood, and there is reportedly a plan to relocate its School of Dentistry to this location. [Chronicle]
- The fire last week that displaced 68 residents of an apartment building on Goldent Gate Avenue appears to have been caused by an explosion in one of the units on the sixth floor. [Mission Local]
- A federal judge has dismissed the civil case brought by Ashley Parham last year that named Sean "Diddy" Combs and others as being part of a gang rape that she said took place in Orinda in 2018. [KTVU]
National:
- Four House Republicans teamed up with Democrats to force a vote in early January about a three-year extension of subsidies for Obamacare insurance premiums. After Speaker Mike Johnson blocked such a vote, it will still mean that some Americans' coverage will expire December 31 without the subsidies extended. [New York Times]
- Surviving siblings Jake and Romy Reiner put out a statement Wednesday, breaking their silence after their parents' brutal murder on Sunday, saying, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day." And, they add, "They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."
- Once again putting his inexperience in the spotlight, FBI Director Kash Patel was one of those jumping on the news of a "person of interest" in the Brown shooting case who quickly turned out to be cleared of the crime. Patel did the exact same thing after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, claiming a suspect was in custody when they were not. [CNN]
Video:
- This vintage tourism bureau ad from 1984 asks Bay Area residents to "Remember Santa Cruz."
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist