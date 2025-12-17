It’s a ‘Touchdown, San… Fran… Cisco!’ over lymphoblastic leukemia, as legendary football announcer Greg Papa’s cancer is in remission, and he’ll be back to calling a 49ers game in just 11 days.

The loss of longtime Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers game-day radio announcer Greg Papa this season seemed almost secondary, compared to the concern we felt in August when learning that Grep Papa had been diagnosed with cancer, and that his acute lymphoblastic leukemia would keep him out of the broadcast booth for an indefinite period.

The 49ers have activated Greg Papa off the NFI list. He will be back in the KNBR booth for the final two home games of the season.



— KNBR (@KNBR) December 17, 2025

Now five months later, we have incredible, unexpected news about the 63-year-old Papa. The Chronicle reports that not only is his cancer in remission, but that Papa will return to the 49ers broadcast booth on December 28 to call a home game against the Chicago Bears. Papa will also be back to do the play-by-play for the January 4 regular season finale home game against the Seattle Seahawks, and would likely call any home playoff games the 49ers have, and maybe even road playoff games.

The magic moment when Papa and the live KNBR audience got the news Tuesday morning can be seen below.

Here's the moment Greg Papa was officially activated by 49ers Director of Broadcast Partnerships Bob Sargent.



— KNBR (@KNBR) December 17, 2025

“I really feel, physically, just about 100% for the first time in a while,” Papa told the Chronicle. “So today was a good day. I got great news.” (He has been doing his KNBR radio show remotely since mid-September.)

While he’s done with chemotherapy treatments, Papa continues to get immunotherapy, and is nowhere near out of the woods. He still needs a bone marrow transplant for his remission to continue, and there is always a chance one’s body will not accept it. A hereditary heart condition has continuously disrupted his treatment.

And if you tune into KNBR or any 49ers Radio Network station to hear Greg Papa call those 49ers games on December 28 or January 4, realize he will be wearing a fanny pack with a catheter connected to it that is pumping immunotherapy drugs into him the whole time.

But it’s still something of a miracle that Greg Papa is back on the job barely six months after a cancer diagnosis. And the voice of Bay Area sports radio for the last 39 years is well-positioned to be around for a 40th year, and hopefully many more after that.

