- The Oakland school board on Tuesday approved broad budget cuts totaling $103 million, but remained vague about where most of these cuts would come from. At least one board member, Mike Hutchinson, went on social media to decry the fact that the board won't commit to staffing cuts, when 80% of the Oakland USD budget goes to staffing. [Bay Area News Group]
- Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, is scheduled to make his first court appearance today in Los Angeles to face murder charges, after missing a court date Tuesday. [Associated Press]
- A friend of the family disputes accounts of an out-of-the-ordinary argument between Rob and Nick Reiner the night before, and says that there were no signs leading up to the double-murder that anything was out of the ordinary with Nick, who had struggled with addiction for years. [New York Times]
- San Ramon was hit with yet another small, 3.0M earthquake Tuesday night around 10:10 pm. [KPIX]
- Four pets — two cats and two dogs — were saved from an apartment fire in Napa on Tuesday, but details about the fire were not made publice. [KRON4]
- A shuttered Kohl's location in Fremont could become a new H Mart after property changes hands. [Bay Area News Group]
- The venerable, seemingly unstoppable Rolling Stones are calling off a major stadium tour they had been planning for next summer because Keith Richards, who turns 82 this week, could not commit to the multi-country tour. [Variety]
- The board of Warner Bros. is appealing to its shareholders, saying that David and Larry Ellison have "misled" them about the terms of a deal for Paramount Skydance to takeo over the studio in a hostile takeover. [New York Times]
